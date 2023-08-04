Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 1,277 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Citigroup cut their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.
Truist Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:TFC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.36. 4,707,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,397,085. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
