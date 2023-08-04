Citizens & Northern Corp Has $972,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,768,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,502,315,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded up $8.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $719.06. 187,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $703.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $690.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

