Citizens & Northern Corp Buys 977 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 623,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises 6.1% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $15,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1,068.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 63,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

