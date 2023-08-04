Citizens & Northern Corp Buys 249 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,906,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,517,902. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

