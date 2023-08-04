Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) PT Lowered to $4.00

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXRFree Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.71.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Citius Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

