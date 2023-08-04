Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) PT Lowered to $4.00

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.71.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Citius Pharmaceuticals

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.