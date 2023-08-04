Citigroup Raises Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $266.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $265.00 to $266.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.93% from the stock’s current price.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.05.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $190.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.77. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $179.19 and a twelve month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.