Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Assicurazioni Generali Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

