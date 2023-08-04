Citigroup Increases MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Price Target to $45.00

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

MakeMyTrip stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.68. 1,380,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,520. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,330,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42,862 shares in the last quarter. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,844,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 62.3% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,216,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,229,000 after purchasing an additional 850,671 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,202,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 71.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,067,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 445,996 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

