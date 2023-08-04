Citigroup Increases Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $70.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Shares of BBY traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.14. 947,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,501. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.92.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $53,793.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

