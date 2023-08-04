Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Lifted by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,932,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,687,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78. The company has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

