Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:C traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.48. 5,089,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,634,172. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.