Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.1% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,855,000 after purchasing an additional 110,749 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,393,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,514,725. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

