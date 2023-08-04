Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.09.

CRUS stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.13. 156,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.98. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

