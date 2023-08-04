Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $109.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,978,000 after purchasing an additional 67,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,458,000 after purchasing an additional 461,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

