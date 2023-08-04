Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Down 11.1%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 377,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 548,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$36.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.47.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.