CIBC Raises Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $42.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $41.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OTEX. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Open Text from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.31. 663,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,560. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.04. Open Text has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $43.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Open Text by 381.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,207,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Open Text by 889.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,614,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,919,000 after buying an additional 4,147,818 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Open Text by 113.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,074,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,799,000 after buying an additional 3,753,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Open Text by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,205,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,552,000 after buying an additional 3,333,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Further Reading

