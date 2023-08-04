CIBC Raises Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $6.75

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from $6.60 to $6.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. 11,393,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,044,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 388.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 173,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 138,382 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,898,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after purchasing an additional 245,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

