Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2023

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUYGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.02, but opened at $42.89. Chuy’s shares last traded at $40.20, with a volume of 9,066 shares changing hands.

The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHUY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,665 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,646,000 after buying an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chuy’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $716.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

