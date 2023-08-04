Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.02, but opened at $42.89. Chuy’s shares last traded at $40.20, with a volume of 9,066 shares changing hands.

The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,665 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,646,000 after buying an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chuy’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $716.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

