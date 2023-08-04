Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHUY

Chuy’s Price Performance

Shares of CHUY opened at $39.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.21 million, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.27 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,816,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 151.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 166,516 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 547.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 130,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after buying an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.