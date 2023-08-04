Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Issues Earnings Results

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.30 earnings per share.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chord Energy stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.75. 354,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,107. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $164.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chord Energy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chord Energy from $172.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $1,161,657.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $421,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 235,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,045,374.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,298 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 514.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,579,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chord Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after purchasing an additional 349,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,615,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

