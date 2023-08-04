China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Shares Up 8.8%

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 35 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers.

