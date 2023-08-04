Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,570,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 11,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Chimera Investment stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,979,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.72%.

Chimera Investment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 14th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chimera Investment

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 72,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 16.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,317,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 183,405 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 74.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also

