Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh Sells 434 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $14,157.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $2,807,290.44.

Chewy Price Performance

Chewy stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 269.08 and a beta of 0.85. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHWY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.05.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

