Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CHK stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $85.89. The stock had a trading volume of 241,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,512. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.49.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHK. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

