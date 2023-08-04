Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Issues Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of CQP stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,126. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

CQP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $351,318.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

