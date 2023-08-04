Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.62 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Chefs' Warehouse Price Performance

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Chefs' Warehouse

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 146.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

