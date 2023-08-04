Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAKE. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,206. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.15 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 317,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.