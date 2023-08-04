Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Chase Stock Performance

Chase stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.82. 146,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,924. Chase has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $135.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.75.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

Insider Transactions at Chase

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $175,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,828,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $528,255 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chase by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chase by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Chase by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Chase by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chase in the first quarter worth $205,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

