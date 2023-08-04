CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,290 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,487,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,818,000 after acquiring an additional 553,427 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,782,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,485,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 157,284 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,389,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,364,000 after acquiring an additional 839,653 shares during the last quarter.

AVEM traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $55.26. 279,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

