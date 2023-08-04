CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $283,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 83,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $773,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $223.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

