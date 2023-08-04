CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $234,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Accenture stock opened at $317.13 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

