CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55, reports. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 27.36%.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $81.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $75.29. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.47.

Get Our Latest Report on CF Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $93,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.