Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) PT Raised to $67.00

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities raised Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Centerspace from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

NYSE CSR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $958.00 million, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Centerspace by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Centerspace by 2.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 316.3% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

