Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Lowered to $85.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.11.

CNC stock opened at $66.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.06. Centene has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

