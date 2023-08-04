CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,258,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,111,824 shares.The stock last traded at $10.89 and had previously closed at $10.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.71 and a beta of 0.71.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $203.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 3,038 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $30,896.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,762.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 46,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $482,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Fredman sold 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $30,896.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,762.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,220 shares of company stock worth $3,147,606. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

