Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO John W. Casella Sells 724 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $58,419.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,716.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CWST traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.23. 375,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.61, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $289.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

