Cascades (TSE:CAS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cascades traded as high as C$12.74 and last traded at C$12.46, with a volume of 53850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.55.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.10.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.99.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.15 billion. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cascades Inc. will post 1.0957249 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

About Cascades

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.