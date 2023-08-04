Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Up 5.0% in July

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the June 30th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 836,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Carter’s stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.27. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,718,000 after purchasing an additional 128,768 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,684,000 after purchasing an additional 88,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 162.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,478,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,282,000 after acquiring an additional 116,851 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

