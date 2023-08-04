Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Shares Acquired by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Carter Bankshares worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 236.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carter Bankshares Price Performance
CARE opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on CARE
Insider Activity
In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Arthur Loran Adams sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $27,610.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $106,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 72 shares of company stock valued at $1,069 over the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Carter Bankshares Company Profile
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carter Bankshares
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- General Mills’ Dividend Is Up to 3.2%…Time To Nibble?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is Kellogg Company A Buy Before It Splits Into 2 Businesses?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Banking Bulls: 2 Stocks Set To Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.