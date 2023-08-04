Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Shares Acquired by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Carter Bankshares worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 236.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares Price Performance

CARE opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Activity

In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Arthur Loran Adams sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $27,610.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $106,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 72 shares of company stock valued at $1,069 over the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.

