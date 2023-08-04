CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Announces Earnings Results

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), reports. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $176.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million.

CarParts.com Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRTS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarParts.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 576,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 186,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 53,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 245,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 48.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 121,792 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

