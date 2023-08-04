Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 948,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,957,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Palliser Capital UK Ltd lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 95.3% during the second quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 694,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 339,008 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 52,796 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. 16.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

