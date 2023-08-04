Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 948,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,957,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.
Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
