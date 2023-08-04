Carlyle Group Inc. Takes $72.08 Million Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,923,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,080,000. Vaxcyte comprises approximately 2.2% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of PCVX stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. 148,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,670. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.