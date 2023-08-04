Carlyle Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,333,333 NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. NuCana makes up approximately 0.1% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Carlyle Group Inc. owned about 6.36% of NuCana as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCNA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NuCana in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NuCana by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 324,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in NuCana by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 48,845 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuCana by 88.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCNA stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 47,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,732. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. NuCana plc has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

NuCana ( NASDAQ:NCNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that NuCana plc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

