Carlisle Companies Incorporated Plans Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $20.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.78. 327,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3,216.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

