Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,084 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 5.2% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,969,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,053 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,194,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,903,000 after purchasing an additional 394,278 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,811,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,194,000 after buying an additional 140,380 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,039,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FNDF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.56. 908,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.62.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

