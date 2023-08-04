Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CPX. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$50.18.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPX stock traded up C$0.18 on Thursday, hitting C$40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$42.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.35. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$39.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$1.16. Capital Power had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 4.631753 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is 102.65%.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

