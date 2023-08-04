Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Lowered to C$51.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CPXWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF remained flat at $30.09 during trading on Friday. 195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

