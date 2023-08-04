Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $61.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.20.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

