Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after buying an additional 140,076,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,036,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,533,000 after purchasing an additional 728,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,814,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,502,000 after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,288,000 after purchasing an additional 545,354 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,739,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,340,000 after purchasing an additional 35,098 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

