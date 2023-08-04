Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of AON by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AON by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Stock Down 1.8 %

AON stock opened at $317.41 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $347.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.26 and a 200 day moving average of $320.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

